Rahul Gandhi says ‘attack on Constitution’ defeated; Women’s quota amendment bill fails in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Constitution amendment bill brought by the government to tweak the women’s quota law was an attack on the Constitution, which the opposition has defeated.

The bill was not aimed at providing women reservation, but an attempt to change India's electoral structure, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters after the Constitution amendment bill failed to secure two-third majority in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi also said that if the prime minister is serious in providing women reservation in Parliament, he should bring the 2023 law and the opposition would extend its support outrightly.

"As I have said, it was an attack on the Constitution and we defeated that,” he said outside Parliament.

"We clearly said that this was not a women's bill, but an attempt to change India's electoral structure which we have stopped," he added.

In a direct message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said if he wants the women's bill to be implemented, he should bring the 2023 law and implement it from today.

"The entire opposition will support you and ensure women's reservation from today itself," he said.

Later, in a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The amendment bill has fallen. They used an unconstitutional trick in the name of women to break the Constitution." "India has seen it. INDIA has stopped it. Hail the Constitution," the Congress leader said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the manner in which the government sought to link the bill to delimitation can never be accepted.

"The way the Modi government presented women's reservation made its passage impossible. The BJP government linked women's reservation to delimitation and the old census, in which the OBC category was not included.

"We can never agree to this. What happened today is a huge victory for the country's democracy and its integrity," she told reporters.

Asked about the BJP leaders accusing the Congress of being anti-women, Priyanka said, "Those who did nothing in Hathras, those who did nothing in Unnao, those who did nothing in Manipur and those who did nothing for women wrestlers are now talking about anti-woman mindset?" The Constitution amendment bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats was defeated in the Lower House on Friday.

While 298 members voted in support of the bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-third majority.

The bill proposed to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Seats were also to be increased in states and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

Also Read Modi govt push to pass three bills including delimitation fails in Lok Sabha vote

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.