Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Love & War’ release date pushed to January 2027

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s drama Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will hit screens on January 21, 2027, Bhansali Productions confirmed on Friday.

First announced in January 2024, Love & War was initially slated for a Christmas 2025 release before being postponed to March 20.

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“#SanjayLeelaBhansali’s #LOVEandWAR starring #RanbirKapoor, @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09 In cinemas on 21st January 2027,” reads the caption on Instagram.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, billed as an epic saga set against the backdrop of a war, marks Vicky’s first collaboration with the filmmaker.

With Love & War, Ranbir is set to reunite with Bhansali 19 years after his big-screen debut Saawariya (2007), which also starred Sonam Kapoor.

Alia, on the other hand, had previously collaborated with Bhansali on his 2022 National Award-winning film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She has Shiv Ravail’s female-centric spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharavari, in the pipeline.

Ranbir will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana, slated for a two-part release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. Alongside Ranbir, the cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

The actor also has Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, in the pipeline.

Vicky was last seen in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming historical biopic Chhaava.