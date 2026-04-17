Lok Sabha fails to pass women's reservation, delimitation bills; falls short of two-thirds majority

A constitutional amendment bill aimed at introducing women’s reservation in legislatures from 2029, along with expanding the strength of number of seats in the Lok Sabha, was defeated in the Lower House on Friday.

Although 298 MPs backed the measure and 230 opposed it, the total fell short of the required two-thirds majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of 528 members who voted, the Bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

According to the Constitution Amendment Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Seats were also to be increased in states and Union Territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

"Will make sure that women get reservation in legislatures. Modi govt's struggle to give rights to women will continue. Opposition loses historic opportunity to honour women," said Union minister Kiren Rijiju after Constitution amendment bill defeated in LS.

'Tamil Nadu defeats Delhi,' says TN CM Stalin on Constitution Amendment Bill's defeat in Lok Sabha.

"I want to tell PM that if he wants women's reservation, he should bring 2023 law and entire opposition will support it," said Rahul Gandhi.