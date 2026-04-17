In pictures: Tagore remix to ‘taak’ talk — the best election wall writings in Kolkata

Election season in Bengal takes over every nook and corner of a neighbourhood. The wall space is directly proportional to power play. Across Kolkata, slogans, graffiti and fun one-liners have turned every lane into a canvas of wit, satire and humour.

Some confuse, some amuse, and some go straight for the jugular. To celebrate the spirit of the election in Bengal, My Kolkata presents the Best Wall Writing Awards 2026.

Best Cryptic Message Award

1 10 Chakri chai, shripol chai, mabo der showman chai. Ei Trinamool aar na Images by Amit Datta and Soumyajit Dey

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This one came in with full confidence, but zero clarity. If you can read Bengali but still need a minute or five to decode it, don’t worry, you are not alone. This is a game of Wordle that got disqualified before nominations. As a consolation prize, we would love to give the minds behind it each a Barnaparichay.

Straight Talk Award

2 10 Chup chap EVM e chap

No metaphors, no poetry, no noise — just straight instructions. The CPM keeps it direct with a message that sounds like a secret service operation.

Best Rhyme Award

3 10 Akashe batashe positive energy, Banglay abar Mamata Banerjee

This one sounds like a nursery rhyme, but with the confidence of a campaign jingle. If it appears for a few more elections, kids might start chanting it in playgrounds. This deserves the award for being catchy, colourful and dangerously close to becoming a nursery classic. Extra props for turning around that anti-Bangali phrase: that they have Chatterjee and Banerjee but no energy.

Best Remix Award

4 10 Jotoi koro hamla, BJP jitbe Bangla

Why write a new slogan when you can simply remix your opponent’s official 2026 campaign song? The BJP took “Abar Jitbe Bangla” and made it their own. Lazy or genius? Depends on which side of the ‘wall’ you are standing on.

Marketing Genius Award

5 10 Jonmo nile Shishu Sath, Khide pele Khaddyo Sathi, Oshutho hole Swasthya Sathi, Ontim kale Somobyathi

The writing is really on the wall. No rhymes or punchlines or clever wordplay. It is just a brochure on the wall by TMC. From birth to death, every scheme is listed like a life-insurance plan. Is the public buying? We’ll know May 4.

Fatakeshto Award

6 10 Poddo phule dile chhap, ghore dhukbe keute shaap

Some slogans persuade, while others, like this one, sound like they’re about to deliver a monologue before a fight sequence. High on drama, low on subtlety, it channels peak Mithun da energy. The only twist: Mr ‘MLA Fatakeshto’ has joined the BJP, and this is the TMC’s wall writing. They say if you choose to vote for the lotus, only beder meye Jyotsna can come to your rescue.

Gurudeb Remix Award

7 10 Kumorparar gorur gari, bojhai kora Lokkhir hnari, jene geche janata, abar asche Mamata

In a state where Rabindranath Tagore is a part of every aspect of life, his verses aren’t exempt from campaign innovation. “Kumor Parar Gorur Gari” gets a timely update, swapping “kolshi-hnari” with “Lokhir hnari”. Mad props for making literature meet government welfare scheme.

Heavyweight Graffiti Award

8 10 Hindi in Bengali: Hamara lorai haaye jaari, ek didi shobpe bhaari

This isn’t just graffiti, it’s a visual audit of obstacles faced by Mamata Banerjee and her party. With agencies, power structures and pressure points stacked on one side of a weighing scale and Bengal on the other, the artwork shows claims by the TMC's supremo — Modi’s agencies against Mamata’s Bengal. If you read the writing in broken Hindi with a heavy Bengali accent, then congratulations, you’ve won our Memelord Award.

Best Caricatures Award

9 10 The scandal of two files

Two caricatures, two “files”, and zero intention to be subtle — this one deserved an award for sure. The CPM may have zero seats in the current Assembly, but it gets full marks on caricatures.

THE Best Wall Writing

And the winner of the My Kolkata Award for THE Best Wall Writing is…

10 10 Taklar taake gojabe na chul, Banglay phutbey na poddo phool

This might feel like a personal attack to many, but this is how confidence looks. And we genuinely hope that cartoon figure is Gopal Bhar (and not you-know-who). It has, unsurprisingly, gone viral.

Jury’s note: Chosen strictly for humour, not politics.