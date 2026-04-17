‘Gave birth, did not eat a mountain’: Patralekhaa slams paparazzi for body-shaming her

Actress Patralekhaa has slammed paparazzi pages for body-shaming her, adding that she recently gave birth and has been juggling two film projects as a producer at the same time.

“What’s happened to me is that I have just given birth! Yes, I have gained weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain — I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously, which are not easy jobs,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday.

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“If I could, I would not be this way. But that’s how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God’s sake, please learn to be a little kind,” she concluded.

The backlash comes after videos of Patralekhaa at the screening of Netflix’s Toaster, which stars her husband Rajkummar Rao and marks her debut as a producer, went viral online.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Parvati, on their fourth wedding anniversary in November last year. The couple, who tied the knot on November 15, 2021, after more than a decade of dating, have previously worked together on projects such as CityLights and the series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Up next, Patralekhaa is set to produce Raftaar and will also be seen as an actress in Suryast.