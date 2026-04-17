HYBE collaborates with Paramount Pictures, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ actor for new film

South Korean entertainment giant HYBE Corporation, which backs popular K-pop bands like BTS, TXT and Le Sserafim, is set to produce its first film, featuring Yoo Ji-young, who previously starred in the Academy Award-winning movie KPop Demon Hunters.

At CinemaCon 2026, held earlier this week in Las Vegas, HYBE America (the US branch of HYBE), in collaboration with Paramount Pictures, unveiled the official title of their long-in-development K-pop film — K-Pop Superstar: The Movie.

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Much to the surprise of the K-pop fans, the film is also going to feature HYBE’s first global girl band, Katseye, in a special appearance.

Helmed by filmmaker Benson Lee, the upcoming film is based on an American-Korean woman who will compete in a televised competition, seeking the next K-pop girl group, much against the wishes of her family.

The film is expected to be the first American studio film to be entirely shot in South Korea. The filmmaker previously described the film as, “my love letter to K-pop — its energy, passion, magic, and the incredible community behind it.”

Apart from Yoo Ji-young (the voice actor of Zoey in KPop Demon Hunters), they will also star Eric Nam, Yoo Ji-tae, Tony Revolori, Gia Kim, Sung Jun, Kang Sora, and Hyongchol Lee, Ahin Lee, Renata Vaca, Silia Kapsis, Aliyah Turner, Shana Kim, and Jubi Park.

KPop Demon Hunters clinched the trophies for Best Animated Feature and Best Song at the 98th Academy Awards.

The film follows the story of a fictional K-pop girlband Huntr/x members Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who lead double lives as demon hunters protecting their fans from supernatural threats.

Their mission escalates when they face a rival boy band that is secretly composed of demons in disguise. The voice cast includes Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster.

Following its record-breaking performance, the film is set to get a sequel, Netflix announced recently.