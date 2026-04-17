Allahabad court directs FIR, investigation into Rahul Gandhi dual citizenship allegations

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday said that claims regarding the dispute of alleged dual citizenship of Rahul Gandhi must be examined and instructed the authorities to initiate legal action.

The court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to initiate a probe by themselves or to handover the case to central investigation agencies. It has also asked the police to register an FIR in connection to this matter involving the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

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The probe was initiated in reference to a petition by Karnataka resident S. Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker, contesting a January 28 decision of a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow.

The lower court had then informed that they did not have the authority to initiate FIR or start investigation in relation to citizenship.

The complaint was first filed on 17 December, 2025 under a special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli after which it was transferred to Lucknow.

The petitioner had demanded for a comprehensive investigation alleging violations under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.

Vignesh asserted that he had evidence from emails from the UK authorities that would prove his claims, making Rahul Gandhi ineligible to contest in Indian elections or even hold a seat as a member in Lok Sabha.