Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr hope ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’ strikes a chord with audience

At a time when high-octane spectacle films like "Dhurandhar" are dominating at the box office, actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr are betting high on their upcoming film, “Ginny Weds Sunny 2”, which they hope will strike a chord with family audiences.

The upcoming feature is a sequel to the 2020 romantic-comedy of the same name, which starred Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey. The new film is written and directed by Prasshant Jha.

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Having played a violent and quirky 'bull fight' loving ganglord in Vishal Bhardwaj’s mass-actioner "O' Romeo", Tiwary said as an actor he can transform into any role, but the audience decides what kind of movies will do well at the box office.

"I hear people saying that it's too much (violence in movies), then come and watch it (our film). I did ‘O’ Romeo’ two months ago, but this is what I've come with now (a family entertainer). If you really want it, come and show, prove it to us rather than asking us to prove it all the time,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

“You get the cinema you deserve; you get the government you deserve. You go and give your vote or you go and buy the tickets. So, whatever is happening is your own doing, don't put it on others. If you come for a film like this, there'll be more films like this being made. If you don't come for this film, then these kinds of films will not be made,” Tiwary added.

Following the massive success of “12th Fail”, Shankr said she was flooded with scripts, but “Ginny Weds Sunny 2” was the first one she signed instinctively as it had all the elements for a family audience.

"During the narration, I felt this is definitely something I want to say yes to because it just spoke to my heart. The narration made me laugh, it made me feel for the characters, made me feel love, I was like this film has everything in terms of sentiment.

"I thought it's a very wholesome film that I would want to watch not just be a part of it as an actor but also would want to watch. I could totally imagine my dad also going and watching a film like this." "Ginny Wedss Sunny 2" explores the chaotic life of a newlywed couple – played by Tiwary and Shankr — as they face the repercussions triggered by the lies their families told to arrange the marriage.

Calling it his “first hardcore Bollywood masala”, Tiwary said the film gave him a rare chance to explore the full spectrum of commercial cinema in one film: romance, humour, comedy, action, and drama.

“‘Ginny Weds Sunny 2’ is a wedding film, it almost seems like a template film, some may think what's new in this film? But the beauty is, in this template, there is so much freshness to every element." Shankr said the film, which is set to hit theatres on April 24, pushed her beyond her comfort zone. While comedy came naturally, romance proved to be more challenging, she said.

“It's a second movie and there are so many things that are a first for me. I got to do so many things in this movie, like I’ve never danced so much, or done romantic scenes, comedy. I got to explore all the flavours in this movie,” she said.

“Comedy came slightly easy to me, as compared to the scenes where the dupatta is flying in the air and romance is brewing. I was like, 'I'm not even trained for this',” the actor added.

“Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production, is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal.

It also stars Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, and others.

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