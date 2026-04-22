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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Citadel’ Season 2 to release in May

Last year, the sequel was pushed to 2026 amid Amazon MGM Studio’s alleged dissatisfaction with the new season

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.04.26, 10:16 AM
Priyanka Chopra in 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra in 'Citadel' File picture

Season 2 of Prime Video’s spy thriller Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra is set to release on May 6, the makers announced on Tuesday.

“Time to level up. Season 2 of #CitadelOnPrime arrives May 6,” the official X page of the series wrote.

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Previously, the second instalment was slated to release in 2025. However, it was pushed to 2026 amid Amazon MGM Studio’s alleged dissatisfaction with the new season.

Citadel Season 2 wrapped filming in late November 2023, but the show has reportedly struggled since its inception. As per The Hollywood Reporter, cost overruns, creative clashes, and reshoots added USD 75 million to the first season’s already massive USD 160 million budget, making it the second most expensive series ever produced, behind Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Despite the troubled production, Amazon renewed Citadel for a second season ahead of its April 2023 premiere.

The original Citadel series, starring Priyanka and Richard Madden, follows the conflict between the titular spy agency and its powerful enemy syndicate Manticore. The spy action thriller also stars Rahul Kohli, Michael Trucco, Merle Dandbridge, Stanley Tucci, Matt Berry, Gabriel Leone and Lesley Manville in key roles.

The first season of Citadel premiered on Prime Video on April 28, 2023 and became the fourth most-watched series worldwide on Prime Video 24 days after its release.

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