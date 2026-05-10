Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ to release within two weeks, says producer

The highly anticipated Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is set to hit theatres within the next two weeks, producer Venkat K. Narayana said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay, the founder of KVN Productions said the film is currently undergoing its final certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), according to a PTI report.

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While addressing the media, Narayana briefly referred to recent setbacks faced by the production, describing some incidents as unfortunate while stressing that the team is focused on moving forward.

Jana Nayagan has generated significant buzz as it coincides with Vijay’s political rise. The film was recently leaked illegally online, leading to the arrest of a freelance editor and several others.

Directed by H Vinoth, the political thriller also stars Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mamitha Baiju.

The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and stunt choreography by Analarasu.

Vijay’s TVK party emerged as the largest force in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held in April. Though the party fell short of a majority, it later secured support from the Congress and other parties to form the government. Vijay took oath as Chief Minister at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Originally slated for release on January 9, Jana Nayagan was postponed after the CBFC did not certify the film on time. The movie is billed as Vijay’s final film before his political entry.