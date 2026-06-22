Prime Day 2026: Prime Video unveils curated line-up of Indian and international titles

Prime Video Monday unveiled a curated line-up of more than 15 Indian and international films and series as part of its countdown to Prime Day 2026, offering viewers content across six languages and multiple genres ahead of the annual shopping event.

The streaming platform, which is marking its 10th year in India, said the slate includes original productions, post-theatrical blockbusters and international titles spanning crime thrillers, action, drama, comedy and romance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Day 2026 will be held from July 4 to July 6.

Among the Indian originals in the line-up are crime thriller Raakh Season 1, starring Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre, Gram Chikitsalay Season 2, comedy-drama The Pyramid Scheme, and reality series Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The daily reality show will begin streaming from June 26, with fresh episodes releasing every day at noon.

The platform will also offer digital premieres of several post-theatrical releases, including Suriya-starrer Tamil fantasy action drama Karuppu, Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3, and Hindi action thriller Dacoit, featuring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap.

On the international front, Prime Video's slate includes English-language titles such as Elle, Every Year After Season 1 and Your Fault London, along with horror film Scream 7 and Korean drama See You at Work Tomorrow! Season 1.

The announced line-up also features Ginny Weds Sunny 2, Mareechika, and Isakapatnam Season 1.

Prime Video said the programming slate reflects the breadth of storytelling available on the platform over the past decade, bringing together content from India and around the world for audiences with diverse viewing preferences.