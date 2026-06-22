Zakir Khan’s stand-up special ‘Papa Yaar’ set to stream on Netflix

Comedian Zakir Khan's latest stand-up special Papa Yaar is set to stream on Netflix, the streaming platform announced.

Netflix shared the news through a post on its official Instagram handle on Sunday, along with a teaser featuring Khan in conversation with his father, Ustad Ismail Khan.

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“It’s gonna be papa’s special day soon yaar. Watch Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan, coming soon, only on Netflix,” read the caption accompanying the post.

Khan also re-shared the announcement on his social media account.

The special comes shortly after the comedian concluded his Papa Yaar tour, which began in June 2025. The final show of the tour was held in Mumbai and featured a special appearance by veteran actor-comedian Johny Lever.

Khan emerged as a prominent name in the Indian stand-up comedy scene after winning Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian competition in 2012.

Over the years, he has headlined several successful comedy specials, including Haq Se Single, Kaksha, and Zakir Khan: Delulu Express.

Netflix is yet to announce the release date for Papa Yaar.