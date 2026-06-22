Ashish Chanchlani backs Samay Raina after fans claims ‘India’s Got Latent’ S2 has ‘lost its charm’

Internet personality Ashish Chanchlani has backed stand-up comedian Samay Raina after the season premiere of India’s Got Latent sparked criticism online, with many viewers arguing that the show’s humour had been watered down following its controversial hiatus.

The pilot episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, featuring Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, dropped on Netflix and YouTube on June 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urging fans to give the new season a chance in a post on Instagram Stories, Ashish said getting the show back on air after the controversy was easier said than done.

“For people saying latent is too filtered or has lost its charm and shit.. Just remember we had to fight a year long legal battle where we promised to stay in line and make sure history doesn't repeat itself.”

“It was almost an uncertainty that this show will come back. But somehow @maisamayhoon made sure he brings it back for yall. He has fought countless battles behind the scenes. It was an uphill almost impossible pipe dream for S2 to even exist,” he further said.

“Kabhi kabhi kuch cheeze karni padti hai.. So please Support karo usko aur enjoy karo,” Ashish signed off.

The first season of the show, hosted by Raina, found itself in the midst of a raging controversy in 2025 following certain remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. The widespread backlash even prompted Raina to take down all episodes from YouTube.

Raina had first confirmed the return of India's Got Latent during his stand-up special Still Alive, which released earlier this year.

Raina also has another Netflix project in the pipeline, but details about it are currently being kept under wraps.