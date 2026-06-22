Agnimitra Paul inspects Gariahat market, orders sanitation overhaul and stricter enforcement

Bengal urban development minister Agnimitra Paul on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of Kolkata's Gariahat market and announced a series of measures to improve sanitation, infrastructure and safety, while warning traders of fines for violations.

Accompanied by officials from her department, Paul visited the busy south Kolkata market early in the morning and expressed dissatisfaction over poor sanitation and maintenance conditions.

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Directing shopkeepers to keep the areas in front of their establishments clean, she said action would be taken against those flouting cleanliness norms.

"We are accountable to the people of Bengal. We have started with Gariahat today, and similar inspections will be carried out in markets across the state," Paul told reporters.

The minister announced plans for separate toilets for men and women, installation of concrete slabs in slippery stretches to prevent accidents, and construction of drainage channels between shops.

She said drains, particularly those near fish and meat shops, must be cleaned daily, while sanitation workers would undertake cleaning operations in the market three times a day.

"Any shop found with garbage dumped in front of it will be fined," Paul said, adding that every shop must keep a dustbin and fish and meat vendors must maintain strict hygiene.

Paul also directed traders to remove unauthorised extensions beyond their allotted shop spaces within a week.

"There will be no cycles inside the market. Dedicated cycle stands will be created outside. Tarpaulin structures hanging haphazardly will also have to be removed," she said.

The minister asked officials to examine the feasibility of setting up permanent sheds in market areas and stressed the need to strengthen fire safety arrangements.

Reiterating the state's ban on plastic carry bags, Paul said violators would be fined Rs 200. She added that bag vending machines would be installed in markets for customers who do not carry reusable bags.

Paul also said existing penalties for littering, spitting and urinating in public places would be enforced more strictly.