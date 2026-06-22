US clears $482 million support package for India's Apache helicopters, M777 Howitzers

The United States has formally notified the proposed sale of sustainment support services and related equipment worth an estimated USD 482.2 million for India's AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, further deepening defence cooperation between the two strategic partners.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which administers the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme, issued the arms sales notification in the Federal Register on June 17. The move follows the Department of State's notification to the US Congress on May 18 regarding the possible sale of support services for the two key military platforms operated by India.

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According to the notification, India has requested long-term sustainment support for its fleet of M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, which were acquired from the US through the FMS route to strengthen artillery capabilities, particularly in mountainous regions.

“The following non-major defence equipment items will be included: ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and programme support. The estimated total cost is USD 230 million,” the notification said.

In a separate notification, the US Department of Defence said India has sought sustainment support services for its AH-64E Apache helicopters, including US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, technical data and publications, personnel training, and other related logistics and programme support.

The estimated value of the Apache support package is USD 198.2 million.

The Indian Army operates the AH-64E Apache, one of the world's most advanced attack helicopters, for precision strike and battlefield support missions. The Army also deploys M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, which are designed for rapid mobility and operations in difficult terrain.

The principal contractors for the Apache support package will be Boeing Company and Lockheed Martin, while BAE Systems, located in Cumbria, UK, will serve as the principal contractor for the M777 howitzer sustainment programme.

The Department of Defence said the proposed sales would advance US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the strategic partnership with India.

It added that the assistance would enhance the security of a major defence partner that remains an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress across the Indo-Pacific and South Asia.

The proposed support packages are expected to improve India's ability to address current and future security challenges, strengthen homeland defence and deter regional threats.

India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces, the Department of Defence said.

The proposed sales would not alter the basic military balance in the region and would have no adverse impact on US defence readiness, it added.