This Karan Aujla song is part of cricketer Virat Kohli’s pre-match routine

Cricketer Virat Kohli has revealed that Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s song Winning Speech holds a special place in his life and has often been a part of his pre-match routine, owing to the personal connection he feels with its themes of struggle and resilience.

Speaking at the One8 global event, where he shared the stage with Aujla, the former India captain said the song resonates deeply with his own life journey.

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“You write songs from the heart. The one I resonate with most is Winning Speech because it probably captures the journey you’ve gone through. I can see similarities with my own journey as well. I lost my dad when I was pretty young too, so that song is quite special for me. I’ve often listened to it before going out to play matches,” Kohli said.

The cricketer said the song reflects emotional struggles and the process of overcoming challenges, themes that mirror his own experiences, particularly the loss of his father at a young age.

For Kohli, the track goes beyond music and serves as a reminder of perseverance and personal growth, making it a key part of his preparation before stepping onto the field.

Known for placing equal importance on mental conditioning and physical fitness, Kohli said music helps him achieve focus and composure ahead of high-pressure encounters. He indicated that Winning Speech has become a familiar element of that routine, helping him settle emotions and concentrate before matches.

During the event, Kohli also reflected on his approach to difficult situations in cricket, recalling India’s memorable victory over Pakistan in the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

He said he never considers a match lost until the final moment and believes in staying focused on finding a way back into the contest, regardless of the circumstances.