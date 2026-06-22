Jairam Ramesh seeks clarity on Great Nicobar transhipment port, writes to Union minister Sarbanand Sonowal

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has written to Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal seeking clarifications on the proposed International Container Transhipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay in Great Nicobar Island, raising concerns over ownership structure, funding and the timeline for private participation in the project.

In a letter dated June 21, the former environment minister asked the government to disclose details regarding the tendering process and the eventual selection of a private co-owner and operator for the transhipment port, which forms a key component of the multi-billion-dollar Great Nicobar Island (GNI) development project.

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"I am writing to you as one among the very large number of people concerned with the ecological devastation that will be caused by the Great Nicobar Island Project," Ramesh said.

Referring to meetings of the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) held on March 17 and March 19 this year, Ramesh noted that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had itself flagged significant risks associated with the project.

"You are aware that the PPPAC (Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee) of the Ministry of Finance had met on March 17, 2026 and March 19, 2026 to consider the proposal of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the development of an international container transshipment port at Galathea Bay, Great Nicobar Island.

"Para 15 vii of the record of discussions of this meeting issued on April 2, 2026 states that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways itself had identified two major project-related risks that are: the development of a large-scale greenfield port project; and the challenge of diverting and establishing transshipment traffic from existing well-established ports," Ramesh said in his letter.

Questioning the commercial viability of the proposed port, he said, "I take it that these competing well-established ports are Colombo, Singapore and Port Klang — It is extraordinary that even while recognizing these huge risks — quite apart from the certainty of ecological devastation that will be caused by its construction-the transshipment port is being pushed through."

Ramesh also sought clarity on the ownership structure of the special purpose vehicle (SPV) proposed for the project. Citing recommendations in the PPPAC meeting record, he pointed out that at least 55 per cent shareholding in the SPV must remain with an Indian-owned and controlled entity.

"Undoubtedly, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will be guided by these recommendations. I seek clarity on three specific points. Since the minimum private shareholding is to be 55%, does it mean that 100% private shareholding will be allowed, or is there a minimum shareholding by public entities as well?" he said.

The Congress leader also questioned whether port ownership would be diversified or concentrated in the hands of a single private operator, drawing a comparison with airport privatisation. He further asked whether the ministry would provide viability gap funding or capital grant support from its own budget after the PPPAC reportedly rejected a request for a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) grant.

"Finally, I hope you will be in a position to share with me the details of the timeline for (i) the floating of tenders to invite private participation; and (i) the final selection of the private co-owner and operator," Ramesh said.

The latest letter is part of Ramesh's sustained campaign against the Great Nicobar project. Over the past several months, he has written multiple letters to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, raising concerns about the environmental, ecological and tribal impact of the development.

On Friday, Ramesh wrote to Yadav alleging a lack of transparency in the project and arguing that the environmental impact assessments conducted for various components of the venture were "demonstrably inadequate". He has previously described the overall environmental assessment process as being of a demonstrably "dubious nature".

The Congress party has repeatedly criticised the project, arguing that the proposed transhipment port at Galathea Bay could trigger large-scale ecological damage, including destruction of coral colonies. Ramesh has also urged Defence Minister Singh to reconsider the rejection of a full expansion of the INS Baaz runway and has asked Tribal Affairs Minister Oram to ensure that the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 are implemented in both letter and spirit.

The ICTP is one of the flagship components of the Great Nicobar development plan, which also envisages a civilian-cum-naval airport, a township and a power plant on the island.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also attacked the project, claiming the government's justification based on defence and transhipment needs is a "lie" and alleging that the development is intended to benefit a single businessman through tourism-related projects. Earlier this month, Rahul released a video based on his April visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and urged citizens to support a petition declaring that "we choose green over greed".