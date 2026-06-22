‘Deserve all the love’: Nayanthara congratulates Samantha Ruth Prabhu for ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ success

Actress Nayanthara is all praises for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest film Maa Inti Bangaaram, celebrating its impressive box office performance.

Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy, released in theatres on June 19.

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The film, marking Samantha’s first theatrical release in three years, collected Rs 43 crore worldwide in its first three days.

Applauding Samantha’s achievement, Nayanthara, in a post on Instagram Stories, celebrated the positive response to Maa Inti Bangaaram and wished her continued success.

“So happyyy for u sammmm @samantharuthprabhuoffl You deserve all the love n success (red heart emoticons) ..bigggg congratulations to the entire team of MIB.”

“To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us,” Samantha had posted on Instagram last week, reacting to the film’s strong box office opening.

Expressing gratitude, Samantha further said, “So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film’s release.”

“The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve,” she added.

Maa Inti Bangaram is created by Raj Nidimoru and backed by Samantha’s home banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah made his Telugu cinema debut with the film.