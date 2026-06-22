Bengal budget 2026: Will Suvendu Adhikari's government deliver on jobs, industry growth or aim for a fiscal reset?

MLA fund to be increased from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore: Finance minister. He added that Falta would be build as a model town.

"Recruitment will done for for one lakh vacant posts": Swapan Dasgupta. He said that one lakh vacant posts will be filled, with 33 percent of the positions reserved for women. Wherever applicable, 10 per cent of the vacancies will be reserved for Agniveers. Of the total recruitments, 20,000 posts will be filled in the police department, while 50,000 teachers and non-teaching staff will be recruited. The relaxation of five years in the upper age limit for government job recruitment, already in place, will continue for the next two years.

While presenting the budget, finance minister said that all social welfare schemes would continue.

" Bengal is under a debt of Rs 8.55 lakh crore," says finance minister.

"The aim of this government is Viksit Bharat," says finance minister Swapan Dasgupta

TMC MP Saugata Roy, ahead of West Bengal budget session, said, "Will see how BJP government handles deficit loan, unemployment without a finance specialist in the cabinet."

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has arrived at the Assembly. Following the cabinet meeting, finance minister Swapan Dasgupta will present the state budget in the Assembly.

"You will not be disheartened by today's budget," says state urban development and municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul before the commencement of Bengal budget.

Shunning official pomp, Bengal's new finance minister headed to the Assembly in his personal car to table the BJP government's first budget.

Finance minister Swapan Dasgupta will present the first budget of Bengal's BJP government at 12 noon. Expectations are high as citizens and industry leaders await key announcements on industrial growth, job creation, investment promotion and welfare schemes in the maiden Budget of the "double-engine" government

BJP’s first Bengal budget eyes jobs, growth

With the preparation of Bengal’s new BJP government’s first budget in full swing, which would be tabled by the newly appointed finance minister Swapan Dasgupta, questions have been raised on the course the budget would take.

While speculations have been there that the budget would focus on job creation, industrial revival, fiscal discipline, and long-term economic growth, the budget may also include announcements on government recruitment, a key issue that has remained largely dormant in recent years.

The inaugural sitting of the 18th Bengal Legislative Assembly commenced on Thursday, June 18, with Governor R.N. Ravi outlining the state's priorities and recent administrative actions in his opening address.

In its interim budget earlier this year, the previous TMC government had estimated expenditure of Rs 4.06 lakh crore, of which Rs 1.68 lakh crore, or 41.4 per cent, was earmarked for the social sector.

The state's outstanding debt is estimated at over Rs 7.5 lakh crore, with the debt-to-GSDP ratio hovering around 38 per cent, among the highest for major states. Interest payments alone account for nearly Rs 49,000 crore annually, constraining the state's fiscal space.

"The budget will be in line with the manifesto. Social spending will continue along with infrastructure and other capital expenditure, but there will be restraint in the growth of direct cash benefit outgo despite the enhanced allocation for the flagship women's welfare scheme," the official told PTI.

The previous government had allocated more than Rs 42,000 crore to the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Department in its 2026-27 budget, with a substantial portion linked to the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

The BJP government has initiated the replacement of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme with the Annapurna Yojana, under which eligible women are to receive higher monthly assistance.

Officials said the budget could unveil a medium-term fiscal roadmap, including measures to reduce the fiscal deficit over the next three to five years and explore restructuring of costly legacy debt through a dedicated debt management mechanism.

"The major challenge is to raise revenue without raising taxes," Dasgupta had told PTI on the day he assumed charge as finance minister.

Officials said the government was likely to push for the modernisation of industrial training institutes through public-private partnerships and introduce incentives for companies imparting skills training to local youth.

"The government is examining reforms relating to land availability, including issues such as upper land ceiling norms and utilisation of unused industrial land. A series of policy measures aimed at facilitating industrial investment can be expected," the source said.

Special packages for north Bengal, including drinking water infrastructure and tourism incentives, could feature in the budget.