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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 April 2026

Popular K-pop singer Heeseung set to launch solo career under new stage name

The announcement comes nearly a month after the 24-year-old musician’s departure from boy band Enhypen

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.04.26, 07:15 PM
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Popular K-pop singer Heeseung is set to launch his solo career under the new stage name, Evan, nearly a month after exiting boy band Enhypen.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old musician launched a new Instagram account, sharing a series of photos that quickly gained traction. The account has already crossed one million followers, while his first post has garnered over a million likes.

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From his new handle, Heeseung follows Enhypen’s management agency, Belift Lab, a subsidiary of HYBE.

Despite leaving the group, Heeseung remains under Belift Lab.

On March 10, 2026, Belift Lab announced that Heeseung would be departing from ENHYPEN after thorough in-depth discussions with the entire group regarding their future direction and goals. According to Belift Lab, Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision and the agency has decided to respect it.

Enhypen is a popular South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land. After Heeseung’s departure, the current members of the band are Jungwon (leader), Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.

Since debuting with ENHYPEN in 2020, Heeseung has built a reputation as one of the group’s most versatile members. Tracks like Highway 1009 and Dial Tragedy offer a glimpse into his evolving artistic identity.

Last month, Heeseung hinted via a fan call that his solo music will be released soon.

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