Rajeev Khandelwal to host Sony’s new reality game show ‘Tum Ho Naa’

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is set to host a new reality game show Tum Ho Naa, Sony Pictures Networks India announced recently.

Khandelwal is widely recognized for his roles in television, OTT shows, and films, including Kahiin To Hoga, Left Right Left, Haq Se, Showtime, Aamir, Shaitan, and Table No. 1.

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“Over the years, I’ve been offered so many kinds of roles, some experimental, some quite unconventional. But I’ve always chosen to follow my heart and be part of something that genuinely feels meaningful to me,” said Khandelwal in a statement.

Talking about hosting the show, Khandelwal, who earlier hosted the 2009 reality show Sacch Ka Saamna said, “With the show Tum Ho Naa, I’m happy to return on television with Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV and bring a beautiful show that is really close to my heart.”

Further details about the show are yet kept under the wraps by the makers.

Tum Ho Naa is set to air on Sony Entertainment Television and the streaming platform Sony LIV soon.

Khandelwal was last seen in the JioHotstar show The Secret of the Shiledars.