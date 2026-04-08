‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ sees slight increase in daily domestic collections

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge saw a slight increase in its daily domestic collections on Tuesday, Day 20, according to the latest trade reports.

The Aditya Dhar-directed espionage thriller collected Rs 12.09 crore nett in India on April 7. However, on April 6, the film had raked in Rs 11.98 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to industry data tracking platform Sacnilk.

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At the time the report was published on Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 1,033.37 crore nett. The film has collected Rs 1641.21 crore at the global box office since its March 19 release.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already smashed many box office records. It is currently the third-highest-grossing film of all time in India and the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 has also crossed the collections of the first film (Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide).

Set in Karachi’s Lyari area, known for its history of gang conflicts and turf wars, the first Dhurandhar film revolved around Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), an Indian spy who infiltrates a mafia gang in Karachi and carries out covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror incidents, including the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel traces the rise of Hamza in Karachi’s underworld, while also exploring his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his transformation into a covert operative.

The film also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.