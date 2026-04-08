Netflix’s ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run’ rollout sparks backlash, fans slam split-cour release plan

Netflix dropped the first episode of Steel Ball Run, the acclaimed seventh arc story of the popular anime series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, on March 19, sparking excitement among anime weebs. Since then, viewers have been eagerly waiting for updates for more episodes to be released by the OTT platform.

However, much to the disappointment of the anime fans, the streamer confirmed that new episodes, titled Stage 2, will only arrive late in the autumn this year.

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The streamer clarified that a ‘split-cour release across the entire run of episodes’ had always been part of the original plan by them and the production committee.

The announcement has triggered frustration among the fans across social media, with many calling out the OTT platform for being ‘disrespectful’ towards the series by stretching the release timeline.

“Thank you for all the incredible support for STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The series is currently in production and will be available for everyone to enjoy. We are planning a split‑cour release across the entire run of episodes. The next cour (2nd STAGE) will begin streaming in fall 2026 on Netflix, with one new episode released each week. This release schedule is part of our original plan and reflects the wishes of the production committee,” the streamer wrote on X.

The announcement further reads, “Your passion and enthusiasm mean a great deal to everyone involved in the preparation. We appreciate your patience and continued support as we work to bring you the 2nd STAGE.”

However, the announcement couldn’t stop the backlash, as now fans are more enraged over its ‘unnecessary delay’. Social media is flooded with reactions, with many calling out Netflix for what they see as a ‘distressing rollout’.

“Assuming there is a half-year break for each stage, and some of the later stages are MUCH longer, it's going to take literally 10 years to get to stage 9. The schedule ONLY works if it is weekly for ALL episodes. No one wants to wait 6-12 months per stage,” an X user wrote.

Another X post reads, “The entire world was demanding a weekly release from you as soon as you announced Steel Ball Run. The simple fact of releasing an episode so early without having produced the others is a lack of respect toward an entire community—who do you hope to fool with your press release?”

“Why did y'all release the first chapter/adaptation so early then… y'all make it so difficult for no reason lmaooo, fall is crazy but if it’ll mean weekly from then on, so be it ig,” reads another X post.

The series, based on the popular manga by Hirohiko Araki, follows Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli in a high-stakes horse race across the United States, blending bizarre powers, intense battles, and unique storytelling that has earned fame worldwide.