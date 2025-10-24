Pitbull to perform in Gurgaon and Hyderabad in December

American rapper Armando Christian Perez aka Pitbull is set to perform in Gurgaon and Hyderabad in December as part of his global concert tour, ticketing platform BookMyShow announced on Friday.

“Mr. Worldwide is JUMPIN’ to India with his tour, Pitbull: I’m Back. Gurgaon and Hyderabad, get ready to FEEL THIS MOMENT. Tickets go live on 25th October at 12 PM IST,” the ticketing platform wrote on Instagram.

The shows will be held at the HUDA Grounds in Gurugram on December 6 and at the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, on December 8.

“It’s truly an honour to perform back in India, we look forward to bringing the party back,” Pitbull said in a statement. “Touring the globe continues to show fans around the world that music is the universal language that unites genres, Daleee,” he added.

Pitbull last performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in 2024. He had previously performed in 2019 in Mumbai and 2017 at the Indian Premier League opening ceremony.

Pitbull is known for his high-energy, party-starting music that blends pop, hip-hop, reggaeton, and Latin musical styles. He shot to fame with his debut album, M.I.A.M.I. (2004), and maintained his streak with the release of El Mariel (2006) and The Boatlift (2007).

His international breakthrough came in 2009 with the album Pitbull Starring in Rebelution, which featured the global hits I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) and Hotel Room Service.

After his collaboration with rock legend Bon Jovi on Now or Never in 2024, Pitbull kicked off his global concert tour I’m Back.