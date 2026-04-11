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regular-article-logo Saturday, 11 April 2026

‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ OTT release: Where and when to watch Pawan Kalyan’s action drama

The Harish Shankar-directed film released in theatres on March 19

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.04.26, 02:58 PM
Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT release

A poster of ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Instagram

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set to premiere on Netflix on April 16, the streaming platform announced on Saturday. The film will be available to stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Harish Shankar-directed film released in theatres on March 19.

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“The name is Bhagat, but his revolution is his identity 🔥🚨

Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh also stars Raashii Khanna and Sreeleela alongside Kalyan. The film revolves around an IPS officer and his daughter, who fake their deaths following his family's murder by former foes.

Kalyan will next feature in They Call Him OG, which is slated to release in theatres on September 25.

The film is directed by Sujeeth and was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Produced under Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

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