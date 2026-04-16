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regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 April 2026

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to visit India and Vietnam for key summits: Report

The talks with PM Modi are expected to cover cooperation in areas such as shipbuilding, artificial intelligence and defence, according to the Newsis report

Reuters Published 16.04.26, 01:04 PM
FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attends his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Reuters file photo

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will make state visits to India and Vietnam between April 19 and 24, the Newsis news agency reported on Thursday.

Lee will first visit India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Newsis said, citing a briefing by presidential adviser Wi Sung-lac.

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The leaders are due to hold a summit on April 20 and issue a joint press statement. The talks are expected to cover cooperation in areas such as shipbuilding, artificial intelligence and defence, Newsis reported.

Lee will then travel to Hanoi on April 21 and hold a summit with Vietnam's top leader To Lam on April 22, Newsis said, citing Wi.

The leaders are due to discuss developing relations in areas including energy, global supply chains and critical minerals, Wi said.

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