BTS rapper RM says he convinced music label not to change explicit ‘Seven’ lyrics

BTS rapper RM has revealed he personally stepped in to ensure Jungkook’s hit solo track Seven retained its explicit lyrics — a decision that ultimately shaped one of the singer’s biggest global successes.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, RM shared that Jungkook’s label, BigHit Music, had been hesitant about the song’s bold wording and was considering removing the explicit parts. RM, however, pushed back.

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“I told the label, ‘Please don't change! Why not? He's all grown up. He can sing an ‘f-word,’” he said.

Jungkook echoed that sentiment in the same interview, making it clear he had no reservations about the lyrics. “I wasn't embarrassed… I just felt, ‘So what?’” he said, addressing the controversy that followed the song’s release.

Released in July 2023, Seven (feat. Latto) marked Jungkook’s debut solo single from his album Golden.

The song went on to dominate charts worldwide, topping both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US rankings. Its music video, featuring Han So-hee, further amplified its popularity.

Meanwhile, BTS have returned to the stage with their Arirang World Tour, kicking things off on April 9 after a four-year hiatus.

The group — comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — is set to perform at Tokyo Dome on April 17 and 18 before heading to North America, with stops in cities including Tampa, El Paso, Stanford and Las Vegas through late May.

The tour will then move to Mexico City in early May, followed by a European leg spanning Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris from late June to mid-July.