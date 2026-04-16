US-sanctioned supertankers enter Gulf despite blockade
A second US-sanctioned supertanker has entered the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, shipping data showed, despite a US blockade on vessels visiting Iranian ports.
US President Donald Trump announced the blockade on Sunday after weekend peace talks in Islamabad between the U.S. and Iran failed to reach a deal.
The US Central Command said on X that 10 vessels have been turned around and no ships have broken through since the start of the blockade on Monday.
Still, Iran's Fars News Agency said on Wednesday that an Iranian supertanker subject to U.S. sanctions crossed the strait towards Iran's Imam Khomeini port despite the blockade. Fars did not identify the tanker or give further details of its voyage.
The empty Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) RHN entered the Gulf on Wednesday, data from LSEG and Kpler showed. It was not immediately clear where the VLCC, which is capable of carrying 2 million barrels of oil, is heading.
Israel, US goals 'identical'; prepared for any scenario: Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel and the US share "identical goals" in the ongoing conflict with Iran.
The Israeli prime minister on Wednesday said the US has been keeping Israel updated on its contacts with Iran and reiterated that both nations seek the removal of enriched material, an end to Iran’s enrichment capabilities, and the reopening of key maritime routes.
"Our goals and those of the United States are identical: We want to see the enriched material removed from Iran, we want to see the cancellation of enrichment capabilities within Iran, and of course, we want to see the opening of the straits," he said.
Netanyahu said he has instructed the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to widen the security zone in southern Lebanon and extend it eastward toward the slopes of Mount Hermon to "better assist our Druze brothers in their time of distress".
Netanyahu also confirmed that unprecedented negotiations were underway with Lebanon, facilitated by the United States, marking a significant development as the two countries do not have formal diplomatic relations.