Israel, US goals 'identical'; prepared for any scenario: Netanyahu

US-sanctioned supertankers enter Gulf despite blockade

A second US-sanctioned supertanker has entered the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, shipping data showed, despite a US blockade on vessels visiting Iranian ports.

US President Donald Trump announced the blockade on Sunday after weekend peace talks in Islamabad between the U.S. and Iran failed to reach a deal.

The US Central Command said on X that 10 vessels have been turned around and no ships have broken through since the start of the blockade on Monday.

Still, Iran's Fars News Agency said on Wednesday that an Iranian supertanker subject to U.S. sanctions crossed the strait towards Iran's Imam Khomeini port despite the blockade. Fars did not identify the tanker or give further details of its voyage.

The empty Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) RHN entered the Gulf on Wednesday, data from LSEG and Kpler showed. It was not immediately clear where the VLCC, which is capable of carrying 2 million barrels of oil, is heading.