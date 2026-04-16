Rabbi Shergill returns to Bollywood with a new song in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film

Punjabi singer Rabbi Shergill is set to make his comeback to Hindi film music with a new track, Talash, from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Main Actor Nahin Hoon, the film’s director Aditya Kripalani announced on Thursday.

Kripalani shared a teaser of the song, alongside a note about working with Rabbi Shergill. He expressed his admiration for the singer, revealing that he has one of Shergill’s song lyrics tattooed on his arm.

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“Talash, by Rabbi Shergill, is a gem, and we are very happy to have it in our film. It mirrors what the characters are going through and seeking simultaneously. I have a tattoo of Rabbi’s song lyric on my arm. It reads, “Tere Bin Hor Na Kise, Mangni Meriyaan balaa”. So you can understand what having his song in our film means to me,” the filmmaker wrote.

“It’s amazing to see how a piece of music can acquire new dimensions when it becomes part of a brilliant film like this. Here’s wishing them all the luck,” Rabbi said.

The film’s actor, Nawazuddin, also shared his experience of filming the song: “Bullah ki janaa main kaun’ is one of my favourite songs. So when Aditya and Sweta told me they have a song by Rabbi for our film, I was excited, and then when I heard ‘Talash’ it was so beautiful.”

Also starring Chitrangada Sengupta, Main Actor Nahin Hoon follows Mouni, a frustrated yet puritanical actor in Mumbai, who meets Adnan Baig, a depressed, recently retired banker in Frankfurt, over an online film audition.

What begins as an acting session soon evolves into a deeply personal journey, as the two spend the day connected over video calls, confronting their vulnerabilities and emotional truths while navigating their respective cities.

Rabbi Shergill is a popular Bollywood singer and composer, known for his unique rock-Sufi style. His best-known Bollywood songs include Challa (Jab Tak Hai Jaan), Tere Bin (Delhii Heights), and Bulleya (Romeo Akbar Walter).