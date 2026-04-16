Disappointed over marks in CBSE results, Class 10 student dies by suicide in Gurugram

A 16-year-old Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide at his Gurugram residence shortly after the CBSE results were declared, with police suspecting disappointment over his scores as a possible factor.

Police identified the deceased as Kunal and said he may have taken the extreme step after finding that his marks did not meet expectations. "It is suspected that the student took this extreme step after seeing his results and not scoring as expected. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

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The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Baba Hardeva Colony in the Jatoli area under Pataudi police station limits.

According to family members, Kunal had performed well in the exams but was distressed as the results fell short of what he had hoped for. Police said his parents had encouraged him to retake the examination, but he slipped into depression.

After the results were announced, Kunal went to a room on the terrace while other family members remained in another part of the house.

When relatives later went upstairs and found the room locked from the inside, they broke open the door and discovered him hanging, police said.

Kunal, a student of a private school, had been promised a laptop by his father, a Railways employee, who had already booked it after the results were declared.

Police reached the spot after being informed and sent the body for postmortem. No suicide note was recovered, officials said.