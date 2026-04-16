‘Dhurandhar 2’ needs Rs 135 crore more to replace ‘Pushpa 2’ as highest-grossing Indian film

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has completed four weeks at the box office, continuing its strong theatrical run with a domestic collection of Rs 1,099.72 crore nett (Rs 1,316.45 crore gross).

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller is now just Rs 135 crore short of surpassing the domestic collection of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 — which amassed Rs 1,234.10 crore nett in India during its 2024 theatrical release — to become India’s highest-grossing film of all time.

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Despite narrowing the gap, several factors continue to weigh on its bid to overtake Pushpa 2. The latter recorded Rs 945.75 crore nett from the Hindi market and Rs 511.70 crore nett from South Indian states.

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge has matched the Hindi market contribution, it has lagged behind in collections from southern regions compared to Allu Arjun’s blockbuster.

Dhurandhar 2 had a solid opening, collecting Rs 674.17 crore nett in India in its first week. Collections declined in the second week to Rs 263.65 crore nett, followed by Rs 110.60 crore nett in the third week.

The fourth weekend added Rs 35 crore nett to the collection. On its fourth Monday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 5.20 crore nett, followed by Rs 7.05 crore nett on fourth Tuesday. On its fourth Wednesday, the film minted Rs 4.05 crore at the domestic box office.

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 416.75 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross to Rs 1,733.20 crore, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, and has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.