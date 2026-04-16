'It's surreal', says Sanya Malhotra on completing a decade in Bollywood

Actor Sanya Malhotra, who made her Hindi cinema debut with "Dangal" in 2016, says her journey in Hindi cinema has been nothing but surreal and she hopes that her films continue to receive love from the audiences.

The actor now stars in Netflix comedy "Toaster" opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film marks the production debut of Rao and wife Patralekhaa through Kampa Film. It revolves around a miser who wants to get back the toaster he gifted at a wedding when the ceremony is called off. Malhotra plays his wife.

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"Ten years... it's surreal. It's been amazing, quite fulfilling and I am so grateful for the opportunities that I get," Malhotra told PTI in an interview.

The actor said though she has worked with Rao in two different projects -- "Hit: The First Case" and "Ludo", this is the first time that they spent a lot of time working together.

"I am so happy to be a part of 'Toaster'. I got a call from Raj saying that we are making a film and even before I read it, I was like, ‘Of course'. If he is attached to something, then it has to be really good. It can't be just anything.' This is our third film together. I was in a suitcase in the first one ('Hit'). We were not together in the other ('Ludo'). So, I was dying to work with Raj because we all know how incredible he is as an actor. And this was the perfect opportunity," she said.

Rao said Malhotra's work in "Toaster" is her finest in the space of comedy.

"She is so funny in the film. And we were so happy when we saw her performance. We all know Sanya. She wants to have fun on set but she is also this quiet girl who will sit quietly and do her work. But when you see her on screen in the film. She is marvellous," the actor added.

Patralekhaa said Malhotra was a "riot" on the movie's set.

Malhotra was praised for her performance in "Mrs", a remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam movie "The Great Indian Kitchen". The actor said she is grateful for the love that the movie received but she does not take it as a pressure.

"I just hope that all my other films and all the other projects that I'm doing will get the same kind of love and respect." Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, director, Original Films, Netflix India, said "Toaster", which started streaming on the platform from Wednesday, stems from Rao and Patralekhaa’s distinctive vision and features a terrific ensemble cast.

"It was especially exciting to see Vivek bring his visual sensibility as a director, while Patralekhaa stepped into the producer’s role with such conviction. At Netflix, we’re drawn to stories rooted in Indian realities and filled with characters audiences can instantly connect with... With its imperfect yet endearing characters and light, entertaining tone, 'Toaster' stands out as a delightful family entertainer.”

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