Watch: Zanai Bhosle shares never-before-seen video of grandmother Asha Bhosle

Days after the death of veteran Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle took to social media to pay tributes to the legendary singer.

Zanai posted a never-before-seen short video showing the singer grooving while watching a celebration on the street next to her home from the balcony. The clip also captures Zanai hugging her grandmother and planting a kiss on her forehead.

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“She would want us to celebrate just the way she celebrated life,” Zanai wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

On April 14, two days after Asha Bhosle’s death, Zanai penned a long note on Instagram, remembering her grandmother. “As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my best friend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video featuring Asha singing her iconic song Dil cheez Kya Hai from the 1981 film Umrao Jaan.

“She’s looking down on us all, especially her family, and I believe she’s going to come back to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!! I have lost the love of my life, and there is no bigger grief in the world, so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life,” the note reads.

Bhosle passed away on April 12 due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

She was cremated with full state honours on Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Her family members, friends, film fraternity and fans gathered to pay their last respects.

Bhosle recorded her final song The Shadowy Light with virtual band Gorillaz, released a few weeks back. The haunting lyrics explore life, death and reincarnation — which almost feels like the veteran singer’s poetic farewell.