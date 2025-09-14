‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress Ankita Lokhande wishes husband Vicky Jain a speedy recovery post hospitalisation

Actress Ankita Lokhande on Sunday penned a heartfelt note to husband and businessman Vicky Jain, wishing him a speedy recovery after his recent hospitalisation due to an injury.

The 40-year-old actress posted a series of pictures with Vicky and urged fans to extend their wishes to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light. Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down. That's what home feels like to me,” the Pavitra Rishta actress wrote.

Ankita wished him the best and asked fans to pray for his quick recovery.

“Get well soon, my dearest Vicky. We’ll walk through every storm, every battle, together.. through thick and thin, just like we promised. You’re my strength, my calm, my forever. And that’s exactly what I am for you too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky,” she signed off.

The couple began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in 2021. Ankita recently featured in the cooking competition-based comedy show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.