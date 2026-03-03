Three Indian seafarers killed, one injured amid West Asia tensions: Directorate General of Shipping

Three Indian seafarers were killed and another injured in the Middle East amid intensifying US-Israel military operations against Iran, prompting India’s maritime regulator to issue a high-alert advisory for shipping operators navigating key Gulf routes.

"There have been four reported incidents involving Indian seafarers in the region, resulting in three casualties and one injured seafarer, all of whom were serving on board foreign-flagged vessels," the Directorate General of Shipping said.

The warning comes as American and Israeli airstrikes continued to pound Iran since killing its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday. Tehran and its allies have retaliated against Israel, neighbouring Gulf states and energy-linked targets critical to global oil and natural gas production.

President Donald Trump on Monday said the US has "the capability to go far longer" than its projected four-to-five-week time frame for its military operations against Iran.

In an advisory, the Directorate General of Shipping said it is closely monitoring the evolving maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and adjoining sea areas. It flagged threats arising from recent geopolitical developments, including missile and drone activity, electronic interference and broader maritime security risks.

Stakeholders have been advised to maintain heightened vigilance and undertake voyage-specific risk assessments. Vessels operating in the region have been directed to adopt an enhanced security posture and bridge watch, ensure continuous communication readiness and report any suspicious activity immediately. Transit through high-risk areas is to be reviewed by operators based on prevailing conditions.

On the specific incidents involving Indian crew, the Directorate said the remaining crew members are safe and secure, and that it, along with other authorities, is maintaining close coordination with stakeholders to ensure their continued safety, well-being and timely support. All necessary support, assistance and facilitation are being extended to the affected seafarers and their families, it added.

The regulator further said it has activated enhanced monitoring and security oversight, including real-time tracking of Indian-flagged vessels with increased reporting frequency and round-the-clock surveillance.

"Mandatory reporting protocols have been prescribed for vessels, owners and managers, and close coordination is being maintained with the Indian Navy, Ministry of External Affairs, IFC-IOR, MRCC and Indian Missions," it said.

Shipping companies have also been advised to exercise due caution in crew deployment and to maintain regular communication with seafarers and their families.

The Directorate said a dedicated 'quick response team' has also been formed to ensure timely coordination among all concerned authorities, enable immediate response to emerging situations, and facilitate prompt assistance and support to Indian seafarers and their families.