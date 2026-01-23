Palaash Muchhal accused of duping producer of Rs 40 lakh months after wedding controversy

Months after his wedding with Team India women’s cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off, music composer Palaash Muchhal found himself in the middle of another controversy as a 34-year-old actor-producer approached the Sangli Superintendent of Police on Tuesday accusing Muchhal of having duped him of Rs 40 lakh.

According to a report by news agency PTI, no FIR has been lodged in this case so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vidnyan Mane, a local resident, submitted an application seeking an FIR against Muchhal to the Sangli Superintendent of Police, an official said.

As per the complaint, Muchhal met Mane in Sangli on December 5, 2023. As Mane showed interest in investing in film production, Muchhal said he could invest in his upcoming project Nazaria as a producer, the complainant claimed.

The music composer told Mane that he could earn a profit of Rs 12 lakh on an investment of Rs 25 lakh. The two met twice after that, and Mane allegedly gave a total of Rs 40 lakh to Muchhal as of March 2025.

The project, however, did not get completed. Thereafter, Mane demanded his money back but allegedly got no response from Muchhal. He then approached Sangli police.

The case is currently under investigation.

Mandhana and Muchhal were scheduled to tie the knot on November 23, 2025, in Sangli in the presence of close family members and friends. However, the wedding was called off. Later, Mandhana and Muchhal clarified that they had moved on from their relationship. However, neither stated any reason for the separation.

Muchhal, 30, is known for songs like Tu Jo Kahe, Party Toh Banti Hai, and Tera Hero Idhar Hai.