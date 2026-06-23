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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among Indian celebrities honoured at Padma Awards ceremony

Actor R. Madhavan was honoured with the Padma Shri for his versatile work across Indian cinema industries

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.06.26, 09:51 PM
Mammootty, Alka Yagnik honoured at Padma Awards ceremony on Tuesday

Mammootty, Alka Yagnik honoured at Padma Awards ceremony on Tuesday X (formerly Twitter)

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty was conferred with the Padma Bhushan on Tuesday for his long-standing contribution to Indian cinema. His son Dulquer Salmaan was present at the ceremony as he witnessed the honour being bestowed at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Playback singer Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan for her remarkable impact on Indian music across decades.

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Actor R. Madhavan was honoured with the Padma Shri for his versatile work across Indian cinema industries.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma was awarded the Padma Shri for his achievements and leadership in Indian cricket.

Actor Satish Shah was conferred the Padma Shri posthumously, with his brother Arvind Shah receiving the honour on his behalf.

Actor Anil Kumar Rastogi was also honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to arts and public life.

Earlier in May, legendary actor Dharmendra received the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, while actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.

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