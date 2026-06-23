Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up shoot for ‘Khalifa’, film to hit theatres in August

Pritihviraj Sukumaran wrapped up shooting for his next Malayalam feature Khalifa, the actor announced on Monday. The film is set to release in theatres on August 20.

Sharing a photo along with cast from the sets of the film, Sukumaran wrote, “It’s a WRAP on #KHALIFA !Aamir Ali will follow Rajeevan..The smuggler will meet you after the nobody! KHALIFA Part 1. In theatres worldwide from 20th August 2026!.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Khalifa is directed by Vysakh, best known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Pokkiri Raja, Mallu Singh, Pulimurugan, and Monster.

Produced by Jiinu Abraham Innovation, the film also stars Tovino Thomas and Mohanlal.

“A man becomes entangled in a complex world of revenge, heritage and influence amid gold smuggling operations,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

The film features music by Jakes Bejoy, with Jomon T. John serving as the cinematographer. On the work front, Sukumaran will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Daayra marks Kareena’s 68th film in her 25-year career. It is also her first time starring alongside Prithviraj.