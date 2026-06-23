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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 June 2026

World Trade Organisation body agrees to examine Indian solar tariffs, official says

China said the measures are contrary to India's commitments to the WTO and that bilateral consultations have not resolved the dispute, says official

Reuters Published 23.06.26, 08:32 PM
Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015.

Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. Reuters picture

The World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body agreed to establish a panel to examine tariffs and incentives in India that China says discriminate against Chinese solar energy and information technology products, a Geneva-based trade official said on Tuesday.

China said the measures are contrary to India's commitments to the WTO and that bilateral consultations have not resolved the dispute, the official said, adding that India argued dispute settlement resources should be reserved for genuine and unresolved trade concerns.

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China World Trade Organisation (WTO) Solar Plan
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