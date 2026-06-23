Manipur steps up hill security, Centre deploys CoBRA unit of CRPF : Home minister

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Tuesday said additional security forces, including the newly arrived CoBRA unit of the CRPF, are being deployed in the state's hill districts to tackle disturbances, while "de-weaponisation exercises" have begun.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Konthoujam said the security situation was relatively calmer in the valley areas, allowing forces to focus on operations in the hills.

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CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) is an elite unit of the CRPF formed in 2008 to combat insurgency and extremist groups. Specialising in jungle warfare and guerrilla operations, it is deployed in remote conflict zones, including Naxal-affected areas.

"Small things may happen in valley areas. However, disturbances are there in hill areas. We must try to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in valley areas so that security personnel may be able to act in hill areas," he said.

The hill areas account for around 90 per cent of Manipur's geographical area and have witnessed heightened tensions in recent months between rival armed groups belonging to tribal communities.

"More security forces, including the newly arrived CoBRA unit of CRPF, are being deployed in hill areas to hunt out culprits, as there is less disturbance in valley areas. De-weaponisation exercises have also started," the minister said.

"My appeal is that peace must be maintained for a progressive state," he added.

On the recent arrest of three alleged members of Arambai Tenggol by the NIA in connection with an arms-looting case, Konthoujam said the state government had discussed the matter with the DGP.

"We held discussions with the DGP over the recent arrest of three Arambai Tenggol members by the NIA. We held talks that no further arrests are made," he said.

However, the minister said intelligence inputs indicated that illegal arms were still in circulation in the valley areas.

"We urge that those weapons be handed over to security agencies so that no further arrests are made by NIA, CBI or state police," he said.

"Operations are being conducted for recovery of illegal arms," he added.