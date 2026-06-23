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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Milap Milan Zaveri's 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' to release in July

The film features Aman Indra Kumar, who is marking his acting debut alongside Akanksha Sharma

PTI Published 23.06.26, 08:24 PM
Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma

Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma Instagram

"Tera Yaar Hoon Main", directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, is set to release on July 24.

The film features Aman Indra Kumar, who is marking his acting debut alongside Akanksha Sharma, known for films such as "Kesari Veer" and "Trivikrama", among others. It also features Paresh Rawal.

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The "Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat" director shared the teaser of the film on his Instagram handle on Tuesday as he revealed the new release date. It was previously slated to release on July 31. "Ab Har YAAR karega PYAAR ka izhaar #TeraYaarHoonMainTitleTrack Teaser out now. Full song releasing TOMORROW on 24th June. #TeraYaarHoonMain releasing in cinemas on 24th July 2026," read the caption.

The film is presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions, and Enter10 Television. It is produced by Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar, and Manish Singhal.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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