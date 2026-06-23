Bangladesh PM's adviser cleared for entry in India, chose to return to Dhaka: Ministry of External Affairs

Zahed Ur Rahman, the adviser to the Bangladesh prime minister, was permitted entry into India after re-confirming the purpose of his visit but he chose to return to Dhaka, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Bangladesh had lodged a protest with India after Rahman was briefly stopped by immigration officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi over a week back as his name apparently figured in a security-related blacklist.

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"Advisor to the prime minister of Bangladesh arrived in India on June 14 on a private passport holding a SAARC visa, to attend the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"He was queried by immigration officials at Delhi airport and was subsequently permitted entry after re-confirming that the purpose of his visit was to attend the said multilateral meeting," he said.

"He, however, chose to return to Dhaka of his own volition," Jaiswal added.

Jaiswal also responded to a question on reports of alleged acts of desecration of Hindu deities in Bangladesh.

"We have seen reports from Bangladesh regarding acts of desecration involving Hindu deities and their images, which have sparked protests," he said.

"We expect the Bangladeshi government to curb the extremists there and guarantee the safety of the minority community," he noted.