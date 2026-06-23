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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 June 2026

‘Eetha’ teaser: Shraddha Kapoor owns the stage as Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the biopic of Narayangaonkar, also starring Randeep Hooda, is eyeing an August release

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.06.26, 04:52 PM
Eetha teaser

Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Eetha’ YouTube

Shraddha Kapoor owns the stage as Marathi Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar in the first-look teaser of Eetha, dropped by the makers on Tuesday. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the biopic also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and is produced under Maddock Films by Dinesh Vijan.

The two-minute-03-second-long video introduces Shraddha as Eetha, a spirited performer whose passion for her art remains unshaken, no matter the odds.

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Recently, Shraddha won praise from fans after purported hall recordings of the teaser began circulating on social media.

The film marks Kapoor’s reunion with Vijan following their collaboration on the Stree franchise. Vijan and Utekar have previously worked together on Chhaava, which featured Vicky Kaushal.

At the box office, Eetha will compete with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Vvan - Force of the Forest.

Narayangaonkar emerged as a prominent figure in Maharashtra’s folk theatre tradition, known for her performances in Lavani and Tamasha. She received two Presidential medals in 1957 and 1990 for her contributions to traditional folk art.

Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28.

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