Fred Again announces India debut with live shows in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

British music producer and artist Fred Again is set to make his India debut with his upcoming live shows in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, the artist announced on Tuesday.

“It’s happening. Finallyyyyy. All live shows – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru. Haven’t had this many messages from a place since we first toured Australia! We are beyond excited to come,” the musician wrote on Instagram.

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Set to take place in December, Fred will kick off his show with performances scheduled at Leisure Valley Ground in Delhi NCR (December 5), Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai (December 9), and NICE Grounds in Bengaluru (December 13).

These newly announced dates will see him perform music spanning his journey—from the earliest Actual Life releases to his most recent work from USB.

This marks his first live performances since his Italy shows in September 2025, and will be his only tour dates this year.

Made his debut in 2019 with Kyle (I Found You), Fred Again is a globally acclaimed British producer and DJ who transitioned from a hidden pop mastermind into a defining voice of modern electronic music.

Some of his popular tracks are Marea (we've lost dancing), Delilah (pull me out of this), and LeaveMeAlone. The artist has won two Grammy Awards in Best Dance/Electronic Album for Actual Life 3 and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Rumble (with Skrillex & Flowdan).

Also, he made history as the youngest-ever recipient of Producer of the Year in 2020, having credits on roughly 30% of the UK's number-one singles that year.