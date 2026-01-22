Oscars 2026: India’s official entry ‘Homebound’ fails to make the cut in final nomination

India’s official Oscar entry Homebound failed to make it to the final list of films in contention for the Best International Feature trophy, as per the 98th Academy Awards nominations announced on Thursday.

The Neeraj Ghaywan-directed social drama stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. Its selection as India’s official Oscar entry was announced in Kolkata by Film Federation of India president Firdausul Hasan in August 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category in May, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation.

Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer for the film, jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Homebound hit theatres in India on September 26.

The film’s story was inspired by an essay, Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It was published in the New York Times in 2020.Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. But as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond..

The nominations for 23 categories of the 98th Academy Awards were announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman Thursday.

The 2026 Oscars will be held on March 15 at 7pm ET (6am IST on March 16 in India). Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second consecutive year.