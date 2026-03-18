Oscar winner Michael B Jordan is also an anime enthusiast and a fan of Studio Ghibli

Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan, who recently won an Oscar for Best Actor, talked about his love for anime in a recent conversation with popular social media community, The Photo Gallery. During the chat, the actor revealed that his all-time favourite film is Princess Mononoke by Studio Ghibli.

Princess Mononoke (1997), directed by Hayao Miyazaki, is a critically acclaimed anime set in medieval Japan that explores the conflict between humans and nature.

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The story follows Prince Ashitaka, who becomes entangled in a battle between forest spirits, led by San (Princess Mononoke), and humans from Iron Town, headed by Lady Eboshi. Known for its breathtaking animation, layered characters, and themes of environmentalism and coexistence, the film remains one of Studio Ghibli’s most powerful and enduring works.

However, this is not the first time Jordan has expressed his admiration for anime, especially Naruto. During an interview in 2023, Jordan revealed that his character from Creed III has been influenced by the 2007 anime series.

“The fight between Creed and Damian had to be an even battle, and in an emotionally high place where these two men were both baring their souls to one another,” he said. “The emotional level they were at, where they were coming from, the emotions between those two characters. That was the moment I leaned into with that scene from Naruto.”

During the Creed III press tour, he also named One Piece, Dragon Ball, Naruto, Bleach, and Hunter x Hunter as his favourite animes.

The actor has frequently mentioned in interviews that Kilmonger’s armour in Black Panther was inspired by Dragon Ball’s Vegeta.

Jordan recently won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his ambitious dual performance in the supernatural thriller Sinners. Jordan portrayed twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the film.