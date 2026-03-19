Not Salman Khan or Emraan Hashmi, this theatre actor plays Dawood Ibrahim in ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar: The Revenge has hit theatres on Thursday and large crowds are turning up to find out which actor plays the much-dreaded terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in the Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller.

Ahead of the film’s release, speculation was rife over which actor plays the character of Bade Sahab, with names like Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan doing the rounds. However, it is not a Bollywood A-lister who slips into the shoes of the mastermind behind 1993 Mumbai blasts.

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Spoilers ahead!

The role of Bade Sahab aka Dawood Ibrahim is being played by Danish Iqbal, a theatre performer and screen actor. He garnered recognition for his performance as Dilshad Mirza in Maharani Season 2. He is an alumnus of the National School of Drama. His Instagram bio reads : 'NSD & CSSD London Alumni'.

Iqbal was most recently seen in Nana Patekar-starrer web series Sankalp, helmed by Prakash Jha.

In the film, Dawood is shown to be living in ‘White House’ in Karachi. Once a feared terrorist, he is frail now, and is bed-ridden due to health reasons. However, he still calls the shots within the ranks of Pakistan’s ISI.

Dhurandhar 2 also features a special cameo by Uri actress Yami Gautam, who plays the role of a nurse.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel continues the journey of Hamza, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, with Ranveer Singh reprising his lead role. Returning cast members include Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt.