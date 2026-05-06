‘Nothing better for filmmakers’: Riteish Deshmukh on audience praise for ‘Raja Shivaji’

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is happy with the response to Raja Shivaji and feels that the film brings forward stories from history that are often not included in textbooks.

Directed by Riteish, the historical drama, Raja Shivaji, hit theatres on May 1.

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In a recent interview Riteish, who has directed and acted in the historical drama, said, “When I see people taking their families, making groups, taking their grandparents, there are a lot of people who have never seen a film, they are taking their grandchildren. New parents, a one-year-old child, and a two-year-old child feel that the first film of their life should be Raja Shivaji, especially the film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”.

“They are making their own videos by going inside. After going inside, everyone feels something. After coming out, they make a video and post it, telling you to watch this film,” he told ANI.

After the film’s release, social media has been buzzing with fans posting celebration videos from theatres. Riteish described this “organic promotion” and said it is a sign of genuine success.

“I think this is the moment when the audience accepts a film. That feeling is very good for the makers because when the audience accepts a film, they themselves start promoting it. Nothing better than that for filmmakers like us.”

Raja Shivaji chronicles the life and legacy of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company and presented by Jio Studios, it also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan in key roles.