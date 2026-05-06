‘Netflixification of mythology’: Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ trailer panned for contemporary dialogues

The latest trailer of filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic, has drawn a mixed response from viewers. While some viewers praised the film’s scale, others expressed their frustration over the use of contemporary American accents and dialogue.

Dropped by Universal Pictures on Tuesday, the trailer offers the most extensive look yet at the much-anticipated film, which Nolan has described as “Not just a story, but the story.”

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Set in ancient Greece, the film follows Odysseus (Matt Damon), the mythical king of Ithaca, and his long journey home after the Trojan War. The narrative also features his son Telemachus (Tom Holland), wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and her suitor Antinous (Robert Pattinson).

Many users on X and Reddit expressed surprise at the characters’ accents, which sounded distinctly American rather than reflective of a historical or classical setting.

In one scene, Matt Damon’s Odysseus rallies troops with the line, “Let’s go!”, while actors Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, both British, are also heard using American accents.

“People complain about the armour being historically inaccurate. But at least they nailed Odysseus’ Boston accent,” one user wrote, while another commented, “That ‘My dad is coming home’ line just feels so out of place in a sword and sandals movie with this much gravitas.”

“It sounds like they’re trying to have an epic conversation on the sidewalk outside the Starbucks,” read another remark.

Some viewers, however, defended the creative choice. “I like all those old ancient Greek and Roman movies with British accents, but the cliché doesn’t make sense, it can be dropped,” one user noted.

The trailer also features a key exchange between Antinous, played by Pattinson, and Telemachus, played by Holland. In the scene, Antinous says, “You’re pining for a daddy you never knew,” to which Telemachus responds, “My dad will return.”

Users expressed their shock over the use of the word ‘daddy’.

“If you are going to do an adaptation that has nothing accurate to the Greek culture, at least try to use a powerful dialogue that can adapt to the epic scale of this movie. Not something a 16-year-old would tell you,” one comment read.

Another viewer wrote, “It was when Tom Holland used 'Dad', I was like something is wrong here. Took me out completely.”

Others were more critical, with one calling the film “a historical epic written by an emote Gen Z”. Another person described it as “the Netflixication of mythology”.

Supporters of the film argued that mythological narratives allow for creative interpretation. “Historical accuracy matters, but only if it’s real,” one user said.

Another added that adopting British accents is not a necessary benchmark for authenticity. “Doing sh**in a British accent or using 'ye olde English '” doesn’t make ancient GREECE more authentic,” the comment read.

The Odyssey is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 17.