Palaash Muchhal booked under SC-ST Act over complaint by Smriti Mandhana’s friend

Music composer Palaash Muchhal has reportedly been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly making casteist remarks against a childhood friend of cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

The complaint was filed by Vigyan Prakash Mane, a resident of Sangli, who alleged that the incident took place on November 22 at a toll plaza on the Sangli–Ashta road.

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Mane claimed that during an argument, Muchhal made caste-based derogatory remarks, TV9 Marathi reported.

Police have registered a case under Section 3(1) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with Sections 351(2) and 352. The investigation is currently underway.

According to the report, the dispute is linked to a financial transaction between the two. Police said Muchhal had allegedly borrowed Rs 25 lakh from Mane for a film production project. Mane later approached him to recover the amount.

The confrontation reportedly escalated when the issue was raised again, leading to an argument.

Muchhal had recently been in the news following reports of his cancelled wedding with Mandhana. They were set to tie the knot on November 23, 2025. However, their wedding was called off after the pre-wedding festivities.

The music composer has now deleted every trace of his long-term partner from his Instagram profile, signalling a deepening rift between the two.

Over a dozen photos, including birthday tributes and holiday snaps, have been scrubbed from his profile. Beyond the erased digital footprints, the two are also no longer following each other on the platform.